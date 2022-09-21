My father's death pushes me to work harder; SDK on rising fame across Africa

A few weeks ago, he was listed among the world's top 50 iPhone influencers after his skit about the new Apple's latest phone, iPhone 14 went viral.

SDK Dele; Ghanaian skit creator named among top 50 iPhone influencers worldwide Pulse Ghana

Talking about what has been pushing him to break borders with his work lately, SDK revealed that the demise of his father has motivated him to work extra hard. According to him, he wasn't working this hard when his father was alive.

“It is sad but it has been great ever since my father passed away because his loss has even motivated me to work extra hard,” SDK told Amansan Krakye during an interview on the Kastle Entertainment Show.

SDK Dele's father Pulse Ghana

SDK's father, the late Francis Sulley, passed on in November last year. Before his death, late Francis Sulley also featured in his son's skits, attaining him some fame before his sudden demise.

According to SDK Dele, he was not pushing himself to create more content when his father was alive. “When my dad was around, every day he comes to my room to ask what I am doing and I wasn’t putting videos out like how I’m doing now," he said.

“I used to post only one video and relax for some time before I will come back to do another one but he always advised me that time no dey so if I have something doing, I should do it now,” he added.

The Ghanaian content creator adds that “so those word always reminds me and I carry it along wherever I go”. This year, SDK has proven he is versatile as he has created different skits with different personas in his content.