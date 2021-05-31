You'll never reach Stonebwoy's level; Secret Billions blast Kuami Eugene over disrespect

"To be frank what Kuami Eugene did isn't the best, the way he looked down on us was very bad as if we are not humans," a member of the group said during an interview with pulse.com.gh.

"We even recorded a video to blast him that day but it didn't go far," she added and bemoaned Kuami Eugene to look up to big acts like Stonebwoy who has been very welcoming to them.

"Look at the way a big artiste like Stonebwoy is very hospitable to us, he didn't do well, you Kuami Eugene, the level Stonebwoy has reached you won't reach there," the group said.

Another member added that "I don't know if he sees himself as a fine boy or whatever, masa if you have reached somewhere, you started from class 1 before reaching there so stop showing off".