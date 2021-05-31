RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

You'll never reach Stonebwoy's level; Secret Billions blast Kuami Eugene over disrespect

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Popular girls empowerment group, Secret Billions, has descended on Kuami Eugene for disrespecting its members.

Secret Billions descend on Kuami Eugene over disrespect
Secret Billions descend on Kuami Eugene over disrespect Secret Billions descend on Kuami Eugene over disrespect Pulse Ghana

According to the group which is fast gaining attention on social media due to its viral slogans, its members met Kuami Eugene at an event and out of love for him, they approached him for photos but he looked down on them.

Recommended articles

"To be frank what Kuami Eugene did isn't the best, the way he looked down on us was very bad as if we are not humans," a member of the group said during an interview with pulse.com.gh.

"We even recorded a video to blast him that day but it didn't go far," she added and bemoaned Kuami Eugene to look up to big acts like Stonebwoy who has been very welcoming to them.

"Look at the way a big artiste like Stonebwoy is very hospitable to us, he didn't do well, you Kuami Eugene, the level Stonebwoy has reached you won't reach there," the group said.

Another member added that "I don't know if he sees himself as a fine boy or whatever, masa if you have reached somewhere, you started from class 1 before reaching there so stop showing off".

Secret Billions mentioned the likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Nana Aba Anamoah, Tracey Boakye Lexis Bill among other celebrities who have been very nice to them. Hear more from them in the video.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 ways to give your girlfriend assurance [Credit Pinterest]

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome