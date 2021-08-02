Sefa attends Chelsea vs. Arsenal pre-season match at Emirates Stadium (PHOTOS)

She rocked the customized Arsenal jersey given to her by Thomas Partey last week but saw a big disappointment at the stadium when Arsenal was brushed aside by a good side Chelsea.

She shared photos from the stadium and revealed that this is her first time witnessing a football match.

The “E Choke” hitmaker met popular Arsenal supporter and blogger Kelechi Anyikude. She said it was good seeing her ‘Ghanaian brothers,’ Thomas Partey, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah.

“See who went for her first-ever football match featuring the amazing @kelechiafc. Good to see my Ghanaian brothers @thomaspartey5 x @eddienketiah @calteck10 play live! The thrill,” she captioned her photos.

She, however, omitted one name in her list of Ghana brothers; Baba Rahman. He featured in the Chelsea that thrashed Arsenal.