Sefa attends Chelsea vs. Arsenal pre-season match at Emirates Stadium (PHOTOS)

Afro-pop songstress Sefa isn’t back from the U.K. after the just ended ‘Ghana Party in the Park’ concert held in London.

Sefa at Arsenal vs Chelsea match (Instagram/s3fa_gh)
Sefa at Arsenal vs Chelsea match (Instagram/s3fa_gh)

The Black Avenue Muzik record label signee is still having fun in London. She made it to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, August 1, to see Arsenal vs. Chelsea pre-season friendly match.

She rocked the customized Arsenal jersey given to her by Thomas Partey last week but saw a big disappointment at the stadium when Arsenal was brushed aside by a good side Chelsea.

She shared photos from the stadium and revealed that this is her first time witnessing a football match.

The “E Choke” hitmaker met popular Arsenal supporter and blogger Kelechi Anyikude. She said it was good seeing her ‘Ghanaian brothers,’ Thomas Partey, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah.

“See who went for her first-ever football match featuring the amazing @kelechiafc. Good to see my Ghanaian brothers @thomaspartey5 x @eddienketiah @calteck10 play live! The thrill,” she captioned her photos.

She, however, omitted one name in her list of Ghana brothers; Baba Rahman. He featured in the Chelsea that thrashed Arsenal.

Sefa joined Sarkodie, King Promise, Amerado, Yaw Tog, Kwabena Kwabena, Mr Drew, Kweku Flick, Kofi Jamar, and other top stars to thrill hundreds of fans in the U.K. at the 2021 edition of ‘Ghana Party in the Park.’

