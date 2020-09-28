The actor who also hosts a show on Agradaa TV appeared on an obituary poster yesterday which went viral.

Though he had a different name on the poster, bearing Akwasi Mensah, a lot of Ghanaians were rocked by the news.

However, it appears the news is fake – and it was done purposely for publicity stunt for an upcoming Kumawood film.

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix was first to expose the motive behind the poster, saying: “Hmmm... what some people can do just to promote a movie.”

Christiana Awuni also shared the poster on her Instagram page on Monday, September 28, and revealed that it was fake news so people should ignore.

“The fake is news,” she captioned the trending poster.

Ghanaian social media users reacted to the fake news.

“What kind of joke is dat madam,” Instagram user charles_boafo said. Another user akua.bb stated: “I thought it was real. Look at his age.” “What is the title of the movie?” Instagram user h4henry1 asked.

The renowned actor mostly plays the role of a fetish priest and has been featured alongside Clara Benson, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Akyere Bruwaa, Christiana Awuni, Apostle John Prah, Emelia Brobbey, and many others.

Sekyere Amankwah is yet to comment on the poster.