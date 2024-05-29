'Sell your vote or don't vote' - Kwaw Kese gives 'illegal' advice to his fans

Section 240 of the code states that "A ... voter is guilty of corruption in respect of ... his vote, if he directly or indirectly agrees or offers his conduct as such … voter to be influenced by the gift, promise, or prospect of any valuable consideration to be received by such ... voter ... from any person whomsoever."

ece-auto-gen

Speaking on the Midmorning Show on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, Kwaw Kese expressed his frustration with political leaders, accusing them of consistently taking Ghanaians for granted and failing to fulfil their campaign promises.

ADVERTISEMENT

He argued that these leaders enter government primarily to misappropriate state funds for personal gain.

Pulse Ghana

"Politicians in Ghana are thieves," Kwaw Kese stated bluntly. He elaborated that political leaders assume office to amass wealth for themselves, their families, cronies, and friends, rather than working for the public good.

Kwaw Kese lamented the persistent issues facing the country, such as schools under trees, poor water conditions, and terrible roads, despite numerous campaign promises. He posited that if political leaders were truly dedicated to their duties and avoided corruption, the country would see significant transformation.

"If you want me to vote for you so you can be elected and earn money, you must pay for it. Politicians embezzle a substantial amount when in power," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I endorse those who demand payment from politicians before casting their votes. Our roads are in deplorable condition, schools are still under trees, and the energy crisis is wreaking havoc on our lives. Either pay for the votes or don't expect them."

ece-auto-gen

Kwaw Kese emphasised the importance of holding politicians accountable by refusing to support them without tangible benefits. "We are facing a water crisis, so why should you vote for them? You are a fool if you continue to support these politicians without receiving any benefits. Sell your vote or abstain from voting."

He urged Ghanaian voters to consider the real impact of their votes. "When you vote for someone, you are essentially offering them a job. But once they are paid, will they share a portion of their salary with you? You vote for someone, and that person gets to manage our billions while you remain hungry and financially struggling."

Highlighting the poor state of the country's infrastructure and public services, Kwaw Kese argued that voting without receiving any returns is pointless. "The country's road networks are in a dire state. You voted for someone to lead, yet they have done nothing. You paid for electricity with your hard-earned money, only to face power outages. What's the point of voting?"

ADVERTISEMENT

kwaw kese Pulse Ghana

Kwaw Kese concluded by urging citizens to sell their votes if they cannot see any tangible benefits from their chosen leaders.

"Your votes profit them, and your votes create millionaires. People approach you to wash your clothes when an election is near, but once they are in power, they squander our money and ignore you. So, please sell your vote. If you can't sell it, then don't vote at all."