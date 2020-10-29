The Ghanaian musician is making his birthday today and his wife taken to social media to soak him in a romantic message. The Actress wrote, "You were created for me and me for you and for eternity we shall be".

Selly's birthday message to her husband continues that "Loving you is such joy to me and every day is a fine memory we make together. Through and through. A reminder today, that your wife is craaaaaaazy about you man!".

The Ghanaian actress who has been in the news recently after she cursed a fan who described her as 'ugly and barren' concluded her birthday message saying that " I pray you long life in good health and wealth. Happy Birthday life long partner! @prayetietia My zaddy! Forever yours".