Mike2 whilst sharing his opinion over how a social media user cyberbullied the Ghanaian actress said that "sometimes those Ghanaian acclaimed celebrities in Ghana, should have that big stomach to contain certain things".

Screenshot miketwo's comment about Selly Galley

Mike Two's comment received backlash from sympathizers of Selly Galley and her husband has as well reacted to his comment. Praye Tietia, sent a message to the Adom FM presenter that he will manhandle him if comes close to him.

Praye Tietia's threatens to beat radio presenter

All these are emanating from Nana Yaa Henewaa cyberbullying Selly Galley by describing her ' horror face n barren woman'. The comment has gone viral with thousands of backlash targeted at Nana Yaa after the Ghanaian actress cursed her in return.

She has so far apologized multiple times but Selly Galley has not responded to any of her apologies with one that even saw her weeping whilst pleading for forgiveness from Selly Galley who has gone silent ever since her emotional breakdown.