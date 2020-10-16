According to uncorroborated reports, the Ghanaian woman living with her family in the U.S, threw out her husband because he has become financially irresponsible. The video has since attracted diverse opinions on social media with Moesha adding her 2 cents.

Commenting on the video shared by pulse.com.gh on Instagram, the Ghanaian actress wrote " just two months ....this is sad ... all the years he has been paying ... I will never treat my man like this".

Though the likes of Moesha have condemned the act, others like Ghanaian celebrity stylist, Karen Kash, however, believes there's more to the story and people should not judge just based on the video.

See a screenshot of the comments plus the video below.