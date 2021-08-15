According to the account with Bombshelli Sel as its username, the Gh One TV newscaster has been in a secret relationship with NPP general secretary John Boadu, Sammy Awuku, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Mathew Opoku Prempeh and others.
Serwaa Amihere finally speaks; denies alleged affair with John Boadu and other politicians
Serwaa Amihere in the past two days has been a hot topic on social media over wild allegations spilt by a ghost snapchat account.
The snapchat account shared some WhatsApp conversations purported to chat between the newscaster and the politician. The information quickly spread like wildfire on social media, seeing Serwaa Amihere trending across social media platforms.
The snapchat account threatened to release Miss Amihere's sex tape with a bedroom action photo shared. However, checks by pulse.com.gh show that the said picture is a screenshot taken from an old porn video that is on a porn website.
Serwaa Amihere took to Twitter to break her silence on the wild allegations. "I have endured years of abuse and malicious lies. All these years, I have learnt not to argue with people who try to destroy the reputation of others unjustly," she tweeted.
According to the news anchor, these kinds of allegations are "far from distracting me" because " they have made me stronger". Serwaa Amihere concluded her brief statement by saying that "to the many who have reached out to show concern, I’m most grateful".
See her tweet below with what others have to say.
