In a new video, the diminutive self-acclaim billionaire claims to have gifted his bouncer a new car, which he shipped from the United States of America.

Shatta Bandle for some time now has been the favourite of many on social media after a video of him ridiculously claiming to be richer than Nigeria’s Dangote.

Since then, the Ghanaian internet sensation, born, Firdaus Idrissu, has been on an agenda to prove that his claims of being a billionaire are real. In this pursuit, he has gifted his bodyguard a new car.

Watch the video below.