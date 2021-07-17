RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I've not seen Shatta in years after Magluv told him I am a witch' - Shatta Mama cries out

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale's mother has disclosed that she hasn't seen her son for about three years now.

Shatta Wale's motherat Hot FM
Shatta Wale's motherat Hot FM

According to Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah aka Shatta Mama, his son has now been avoiding her and wouldn't eat her food again after Magluv told Shatta Wale that she (Shatta Mama) is a witch.

Recommended articles

"I was very close to Shatta Wale when he started and even offer my advice on how things around should be done but it is almost three years now since I have seen him," she said on the "AY3 HU" social talk show hosted by Nana Ampofo.

FB Video

She detailed that Shatta Wale doesn't take care of her again and could not even wish her happy mother's day this year. "I can't describe the love between Shatta Wale and my self but when it comes to Mother's Day messages, I have never seen any from Shatta Wale".

Explaining what has caused the rift between the dancehall star and herself, Mama Shatta said Shatta Wale's friend, Magdalene Love should be blamed because she poisoned her son's mind against her with witchcraft accusation.

"Everyone who knows me knows I ma God-fearing woman but she told my son that I am a witch and that rice I bring to his house has witchcraft spell in it, so he shouldn't allow me to come to his house again," Mama Shatta said.

Magluv in Shatta Wale's house
Magluv in Shatta Wale's house Magluv in Shatta Wale's house Pulse Ghana

Magluv, the CEO of Reign Clothing, is a childhood of friend of Shatta Wale. Though both have become business partners as well, it has been rumoured that she has been having affair with Shatta Wale.

During her interview, she disclosed that Magluv is responsible for sour relationship between Shatta Wale's baby mamas but she has been influencing them Hear more from her in the video below.

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

TB Joshua has been buried; check out his final resting place (photos)

TB Joshua has been buried; check out the final resting place

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

‘Wiz is only about b*itches, while I’m about real life’; Burna Boy says Wizkid is not his competition

Burna Boy says Wizkid only sings about women

Man, 66 found lifeless in Effiduase hotel with Viagra and other aphrodisiacs as lover, 25 vanishes

Man, 66 found lifeless in hotel room with aphrodisiacs as lover, 25 vanishes