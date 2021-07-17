'I've not seen Shatta in years after Magluv told him I am a witch' - Shatta Mama cries out

"I was very close to Shatta Wale when he started and even offer my advice on how things around should be done but it is almost three years now since I have seen him," she said on the "AY3 HU" social talk show hosted by Nana Ampofo.

She detailed that Shatta Wale doesn't take care of her again and could not even wish her happy mother's day this year. "I can't describe the love between Shatta Wale and my self but when it comes to Mother's Day messages, I have never seen any from Shatta Wale".

Explaining what has caused the rift between the dancehall star and herself, Mama Shatta said Shatta Wale's friend, Magdalene Love should be blamed because she poisoned her son's mind against her with witchcraft accusation.

"Everyone who knows me knows I ma God-fearing woman but she told my son that I am a witch and that rice I bring to his house has witchcraft spell in it, so he shouldn't allow me to come to his house again," Mama Shatta said.

Magluv in Shatta Wale's house Pulse Ghana

Magluv, the CEO of Reign Clothing, is a childhood of friend of Shatta Wale. Though both have become business partners as well, it has been rumoured that she has been having affair with Shatta Wale.