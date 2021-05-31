RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale and Nima boys allegedly attack contractors for not letting him pass (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale and some Nima boys have allegedly attacked road constructors.

Shatta Wale clash with contractors in Nima
Shatta Wale clash with contractors in Nima Shatta Wale clash with contractors in Nima Pulse Ghana

According to reports, the Ghanaian dancehall act ganged up with the people believed to be Nima boys to attack the workers constructing a road in Accra because they prevented him from using the road which they are working on.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the dancehall act could be seen in white singlet over Demin jeans and timberland boots standing amidst the crowd whilst an altercation was going on between the boys and contractors.

The narrator in the video below could be heard saying "Shatta Wale dey pri (is troublesome) Jesus Christ, what in squad dey do? Them dey do road he want come pass gidigidi, there norr he go bring Nima squad, what this? see the Nima boys".

nTweeps have since been reacting to the post which is going viral on the microblogging platform. A Twitter user @ForgiveKwaku wrote "them for lock am" and @kobyjoe3 replied "go lock am".

Another @Wale_fatawu said "hey don't fool yourself there have you heard the story side of shatta wale' and to to that, @kyekyeku2021 said "Massa stop fooling, he has no right to bring tugs".

See the tweets below for more reactions.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

