The two acts were indefinitely banned from the awards scheme last year over their clash on stage. The VGMAs board is yet to pass a new verdict on the ban, suggesting that Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy may be excluded from this year’s awards, and that has sparked a conversation about their fate with the VGMAs.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day, Joe Mettle said “I think both artistes have been able to come together to fix their differences and I’m sure whatever was between them is fine now. I think when they were banned, the organizers weren’t sure the artistes could fix this and I think the ban helped in pushing them into the direction they’ve been able to get to.”

READ ALSO: E.C doesn't ban parties from elections because of violence so why ban me? - Angry Shatta Wale asks Charterhouse

The gospel singer continued that “so personally, I don’t think even if the ban is lifted it’ll be a bad decision. Because they’ve worked in the year under review, both artistes have worked really hard so excluding them from the scheme will be unfair.”

Shatta Wale

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale went on a rant this morning attacking the organizers of the awards scheme. He has warned that the outfit is overstepping its boundaries with the ban and if they don't watch out, it will turn chaotic because his fans angry.

Watch the video below.