The Big Brother reality is a popular TV show in several countries around the world. Previously, there was Big Brother Africa, which saw the likes of Elikem Kumordzie, Eazzy, DKB, Sammie B, Selly Galley, Mimi Abu-Andani among others representing Ghana at the continental show.

The show houses its housemates for a number of days in a house dotted with cameras that capture their daily activities televised on a 24hr TV channel. Viewers are then allowed to vote housemates they would love to stay in the house till the grand finale.

Viewers choices are based on personalities they can relate with or like in the house. Others are also influenced by which housemate they believe has been realistic in the house despite the consciousness of cameras filming everything they do.

Producers of the show in Africa, Multichoice, have now been producing Big Brother Naija exclusively for Nigerian housemates.

The show has chalked success as it has become popular in a number of countries across Africa and it has produced Tv reality stars like Alex, Tobi, Cee C, Simply Tacha, Mercy Eke, Erica, Laycon among others.

Season 6 of BBN is underway with its drama always sweeping attention on social media. Following this, Shatta Wale has expressed interest in going to the show. "I have to go to big brother after I release my #GOGALBUM," he tweeted.