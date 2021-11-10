RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale apologises to IGP for disrupting meeting with entertainers

Emmanuel Ayamga

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was made to render an apology to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Dampare, after disrupting a meeting at the Police Headquarters with other entertainers.

According to a report by Myjoyonline, the singer rudely interrupted the meeting after arriving late for the event.

The report suggests Shatta Wale was dragged out of the meeting, resulting in a confrontation between him and some officers.

A Plus, Lord Quaye, Bulldog and others are said to have intervened to resolve the issue, while pleading with COP Nathan Kofi Boakye to let the matter go.

Meanwhile, in a video that has gone viral, Shatta Wale is seen bitterly complaining about being unfairly treated by the officers.

The “Ayoo” hit maker said some officers tried to stop him from taking out his phone, even when other celebrities had been allowed to use theirs.

“I’ve come here and I’m sitting down; people are taking out their phones. Me alone [when] I took out my phone, some policemen wanted to stop me,” he lamented.

It will be recalled that Shatta Wale spent a few days behind bars after being remanded into the Ankaful prisons.

This was after the musician was accused of causing fear and panic following a prank that he had been attacked.

He was, however, granted a GHc100,000 self-recognisance bail, alongside three others, after appearing before a court in Accra.

