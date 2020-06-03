The music charting firm and magazine has released a list of the most-watched homegrown artistes in 11 African countries, and Shatta Wale tops Ghana.

According to Billboard, the artistes were ranked based on their total views from May 1, 2019, to May 1, 2020, within their respective country, adding that they do not represent global views.

On the list, Shatta Wale topped with 13.26M views, with his hit song, “Taking Over” featuring Joint 77, Addi Self and Captan being the most viewed music video.

Sarkodie came second with “Adonai” remix featuring Castro being the most streamed local video.

Afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy came third, followed by Diana Hamilton and Kofi Kinaata.