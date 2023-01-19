ADVERTISEMENT
Shatta Wale criticises Ghana's music industry as he seeks support from Nigeria

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has turned to the Nigerian music industry for help after calling them out on different occasions for failing to reciprocate the love shown to them by Ghanaians.

Some months ago, he launched an attack on Grammy award-winning artist Burna Boy while revealing some secret dealings of the artist and some Nigerians on Twitter who trooped to his page to attack him during his banter with Burna Boy.

However, it appears Shatta Wale has taken his words back and has realized that the Nigerian market will be of great help to his music career as he seeks assistance.

While seeking assistance from Nigerians, Shatta Wale berated the Ghanaian music industry describing it as a “disgrace”.

He also heaped praise on Nigerians for rolling out measures that have seen development in their music production and artiste development, a move that has birthed great collaborations with foreign artists and nominations for top awards.

He tweeted, “Is better we stop arguing with Nigerian Fans, promoters, etc and ask for help Me sef I need a record label. Ghana music is a disgrace Mek nobody lie you ..Shouts to Naija Ghana ppl too deh like talk with no action Yes I have said it ….”

Since his 2004 'Bandana' hit, Bandana who rebranded to Shatta Wale in 2013 with the release of 'Dancehall King', has predominantly been an independent Ghanaian artiste.

