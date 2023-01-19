Shatta Wale criticises Ghana's music industry as he seeks support from Nigeria

However, it appears Shatta Wale has taken his words back and has realized that the Nigerian market will be of great help to his music career as he seeks assistance.

While seeking assistance from Nigerians, Shatta Wale berated the Ghanaian music industry describing it as a “disgrace”.

He also heaped praise on Nigerians for rolling out measures that have seen development in their music production and artiste development, a move that has birthed great collaborations with foreign artists and nominations for top awards.

He tweeted, “Is better we stop arguing with Nigerian Fans, promoters, etc and ask for help Me sef I need a record label. Ghana music is a disgrace Mek nobody lie you ..Shouts to Naija Ghana ppl too deh like talk with no action Yes I have said it ….”