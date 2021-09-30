RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Shatta Wale does outrageous things to trend, he understands showbiz' - Jim Iyke (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Jim Iyke is in Ghana and he has been quizzed to talk about Shatta Wale claiming that people say he looks like the Nigerian actor.

Shatta Wale and Jim Iyke
Shatta Wale and Jim Iyke

During an interview on Joy FM, Andy Dosty asked Jim Iyke if he would agree that he has any resemblance with the Ghanaian dancehall act and he said "as to whether he looks like me or not, I think we should respect everyone's opinion".

Recommended articles
Shatta Wale's post
Shatta Wale's post Shatta Wale's post Pulse Ghana

The actor who said he met the 'Gringo' singer once at an Airport added that "let me tell you something about Shatta, Shatta doesn't think I look like him, he is just having a good time".

Jim Iyke explains that “I think Shatta just wakes up in the morning and decides what am I going to do to provoke people’s thoughts? He will go like Jim Iyke looks like me. He is going to wake up tomorrow and say; I want to be President of Ghana.

He will not be president and we all know that, but Shatta will go there and run to be President and just get you guys to talk about him. He understands the propensity of the business,” he said in the video below.

Shatta Wale understands showbiz - Jim Iyke

The Nollywood actor is in Ghana to premiere his latest movie, ‘Bad Comments’, on Saturday, October 2, at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra. The movie features Patience Ozokwor, Ini Edo, Osas Ighodaro, Sharon Ooja and Timaya among others.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘It’s not cheating if someone chops your girlfriend because of money' - Shatta Bandle

Shatta Bandle responds to rape allegation

Yaa Jackson suffers wardrobe malfunction; exposes boobs as blouse tears on stage (VIDEO)

Yaa Jackson on stage

Medikal flashes newly acquired American pistol on social media (VIDEO)

Medikal flashes newly acquired American pistol on social media

Delay puts her 'huge' mansion on display; fans go gaga

Delay with Okyeame Kwame and his wife