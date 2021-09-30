Shatta Wale's post Pulse Ghana

The actor who said he met the 'Gringo' singer once at an Airport added that "let me tell you something about Shatta, Shatta doesn't think I look like him, he is just having a good time".

Jim Iyke explains that “I think Shatta just wakes up in the morning and decides what am I going to do to provoke people’s thoughts? He will go like Jim Iyke looks like me. He is going to wake up tomorrow and say; I want to be President of Ghana.

“He will not be president and we all know that, but Shatta will go there and run to be President and just get you guys to talk about him. He understands the propensity of the business,” he said in the video below.