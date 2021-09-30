During an interview on Joy FM, Andy Dosty asked Jim Iyke if he would agree that he has any resemblance with the Ghanaian dancehall act and he said "as to whether he looks like me or not, I think we should respect everyone's opinion".
'Shatta Wale does outrageous things to trend, he understands showbiz' - Jim Iyke (VIDEO)
Jim Iyke is in Ghana and he has been quizzed to talk about Shatta Wale claiming that people say he looks like the Nigerian actor.
The actor who said he met the 'Gringo' singer once at an Airport added that "let me tell you something about Shatta, Shatta doesn't think I look like him, he is just having a good time".
Jim Iyke explains that “I think Shatta just wakes up in the morning and decides what am I going to do to provoke people’s thoughts? He will go like Jim Iyke looks like me. He is going to wake up tomorrow and say; I want to be President of Ghana.
“He will not be president and we all know that, but Shatta will go there and run to be President and just get you guys to talk about him. He understands the propensity of the business,” he said in the video below.
The Nollywood actor is in Ghana to premiere his latest movie, ‘Bad Comments’, on Saturday, October 2, at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra. The movie features Patience Ozokwor, Ini Edo, Osas Ighodaro, Sharon Ooja and Timaya among others.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh