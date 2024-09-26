ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale drops political advice on how his fans should vote

Selorm Tali

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has called on his fans to make careful and informed choices when voting in the upcoming December 7 elections.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

Speaking during his high-energy performance at the Ghana Report Concert at Independence Square, Shatta Wale used the platform to stress the importance of mindful voting.

Recommended articles

Amidst the pulsating energy of the concert, Shatta Wale, a beacon of wisdom, urged his fans to resist the allure of quick decisions at the polls. He warned them against being swayed by empty promises and manipulative tactics, advocating for a more thoughtful approach to voting.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

“If you’re going to vote, please be wise about it. Don’t fall for any fun fooling. I don’t want you to vote for some party and later come complaining. Vote wisely,” Shatta Wale emphasised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for his neutral stance on politics, Shatta Wale reiterated the need for his followers to carefully assess the actions and agendas of political figures before casting their votes. He encouraged them to prioritise the nation's well-being rather than being influenced by superficial pledges or popular opinion.

The advice comes amidst several protests in Ghana that have arrested some protesters. Following the two-week detention of some #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters, several celebrities have joined the #FreetheCitizens campaign on social media, particularly on X, advocating for releasing individuals arrested during the demonstrations.

Following the arrests, which many view as a violation of human rights, social media has erupted with calls for justice.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Why Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci Apologised to Otumfuo at Manhyia Palace

Why two Ghanaian media personalities run to Manhyia Palace to beg Otumfuo

Traditional chief in palanquin jams to King Paluta's 'Makoma' hit song(video)

Traditional chief in palanquin jams to King Paluta's 'Makoma' hit song(video)

Stop putting others ahead of yourself – Delay advises fans

Stop putting others ahead of yourself – Delay advises fans

I quit school because my classmates mocked by stature – Adwoa Smart reveals

Bullying forced me to drop out of school - Adwoa Smart