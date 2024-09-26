Shatta Wale drops political advice on how his fans should vote

Amidst the pulsating energy of the concert, Shatta Wale, a beacon of wisdom, urged his fans to resist the allure of quick decisions at the polls. He warned them against being swayed by empty promises and manipulative tactics, advocating for a more thoughtful approach to voting.

“If you’re going to vote, please be wise about it. Don’t fall for any fun fooling. I don’t want you to vote for some party and later come complaining. Vote wisely,” Shatta Wale emphasised.

Known for his neutral stance on politics, Shatta Wale reiterated the need for his followers to carefully assess the actions and agendas of political figures before casting their votes. He encouraged them to prioritise the nation's well-being rather than being influenced by superficial pledges or popular opinion.

The advice comes amidst several protests in Ghana that have arrested some protesters. Following the two-week detention of some #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters, several celebrities have joined the #FreetheCitizens campaign on social media, particularly on X, advocating for releasing individuals arrested during the demonstrations.