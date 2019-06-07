The dancehall champion is in Tamale for his “Storm Reigns” concert, where after paying a courtesy call on the chiefs in the community, the honour was bestowed on him.

Showing appreciation for the traditional gesture he has received, he shared a photo of himself wearing a smock and sitting among the Kingsmen, from the ceremony and added a message.

He wrote “Thanks to his eminence the Chief and elders of the palace in Tamale, the people and youth of Tamale for the honour bestowed upon me. I know your prayers and love will fortify this union and open doors for the youth and people in Tamale and the rest of northern people. I am humbled.”

Shatta Wale now joins the likes of Samini, Asamoah Gyan among other Ghanaian celebrities who have been enstooled as Chiefs by some communities in Ghana.

See Shatta Wale's post below.