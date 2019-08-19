In a video flying across social media, a fan of the Dancehall act was spotted on top of a street light in an attempt to catch a glimpse of Shatta Wale performing.

This is not the first time a fan has gone the extra mile to show crazy love for the musician. Recently, a fan tattooed Shatta Wale's face and lyrics at his back. However, this risk of climbing a light a pole has left many stunned.

The act reportedly happened at the Loud in Bukom concert, where the “Gringo” singer thrilled his fans and even performed till 7 am in the morning. Watch the below and share your thoughts with us.