He said should the dancehall musician contest against the president in the 2020 general elections, Shatta Wale will win hands down.

"2020 if there is a ballot paper and there is Akufo-Addo's face and there is Shatta's face, Akufo-Addo will lose", he claimed.

Attributing his reasons to the current hardships of Ghanaians and the failure of government to curb corruption, Bulldog said the president has become very unpopular.

Speaking on Zylofon TV, he also said Shatta Wale has been around even before Akufo-Addo became President and therefore holds influence on the masses as compared to Akufo-Addo.

Bulldog is a known critic of the Akufo-Addo and the NPP government as he has in the past blasted the government for the banking sector clean-up.

He was particularly upset about the closure of Menzgold and he blamed the president and some of his ministers.

According to him, how can BoG and SEC be able to shut down a company they refused to give licence to with claims that its operations were not under their supervision.

He continued that, there are some people, I mean top officials in the NPP government who are running banks in Ghana and he suspects they are those behind the collapse of Menzgold because they see NAM1’s company as a threat to theirs.