Shatta Wale granted GH100,000 self recognizance bail (VIDEO)

Shatta Wale has been granted bail today after he appeared in court.

The dancehall act has been charged with publication of false news after he staged a report that he was shot on October 18th October. Shatta Wale was remanded last week for 7 days and was sent to the Ankaful Prison.

Facing an Accra Circuit Court today, the 'Kakai' singer has been granted GH100,000 bail on self recognition.

This means Shatta Wale won't have to pay any bail. Defendants released on their own recognizance need only sign a written promise to appear in court as required. No bail has to be paid, either to the court or to a bail bond seller.

Shatta Wale's other accomplices in the case, Nana Dope his P.A and two others were also granted bail with sureties.

The case has been adjourned with the accused persons set to re-appear in court on 9th November. However, Shatta Wale and the others are still in custody and going through the official processes to be released once everything is through.

More details soon but in the meantime, watch the video below for how Shatta Wale and the rest were brought to court.

www.instagram.com

