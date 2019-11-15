The budding rapper earlier accused Shatta Wale of stealing his song and that has attracted attention on social media after a video in which he made the allegations went viral.

According to the “Ye Din” rapper, the issue has reached some influential people who advised him to go and meet the “Gringo” singer privately to settle the matter. However, that has rather seen him attacked by people he believes were sent by Shatta Wale.

Kweku Smoke in a new video has alleged that the goons, whom he believed were hired by Shatta Wale, brutalized him with his manager whilst they tried going to Shatta’s house. He added that his car was also damaged. Watch him in the video below give a blow by blow account of what happened.

Ghanaian singer, Nana Boroo, has also reacted to the growing feud between Shatta Wale and Kweku Smoke, whom he says he shares the same manager with. Sharing a video of damaged cars he wrote "You attack @kwekusmoke_ and my manager .You did this mess wale !!"

The "Ahayede" hitmaker vowed to retaliate act. "@shattawalenima I swear you go hear from me .I swear on my life you just bit more than you can chew.Ego over you trush me" he wrote on Instagram attached to a video in which he warned Shatta Wale.