The young actress has established a film production house under her name, Fella Makafui Productions, and her first project is out - a new movie which features her boyfriend.

In the film titled “F.R.I.E.S”, the couple acted as lovers, who at a point were engulfed in cheating issues in their relationship which ended up with the rapper slapping his girlfriend in the movie.

After Fella Makafui featuring a couple of times in Medikal’s songs and music videos, this becomes the first time the young actress has also pulled her boyfriend to her side of her profession.

Enjoy the trailer to the film below and don’t forget your reviews to the acting skills of the couple are welcomed.