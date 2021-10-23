'Shatta Wale in high spirit at Ankaful Maximum Security prison' - Management

Updating fans of the dancehall star, his management has stated that "if we believe that tomorrow will be better, we can bear a hardship today. Hope is important because it can make the present moment less difficult to bear!".

The statement continues that "management of Shatta Movement Music Production wishes to express appreciation to all Shatta Movement fans around the world and the public for their love and support at all times and especially in this moment of trial".

"We wish to assure everyone that the African Dancehall King, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale and the other members of the team on remand at the Ankaful Maximum Security prison are in high spirit and doing well," it added.

Shatta Wale in handcuff Pulse Ghana

The statement shared by Bulldog, the artiste's manager, on social media concluded that "we humbly urge everyone to stay calm and safe. Management will continue to share updates with the public".

Shatta Wale is doing well in prison - Management Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale was arrested on Tuesday, October 19 over staging a report that he was shot. "The Police have arrested Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale after we publicly declared him and one other person wanted," Ghana Police announced.

"The suspect, Shatta Wale, turned himself in today Tuesday 19th October 2021, at 8.59 pm. He has been arrested to assist the Police in investigations for his alleged involvement in the creation and circulation of information intended to cause fear and panic," Ghana Police said.