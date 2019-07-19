The Ghanaian dancehall act has been featured on “Already” a song by the American singer on her newly released album “The Lion King: The Gift”, which has left many talking.

Social media has been buzzing out of the excitement the song has brought to music lovers and Shatta Wale wants to keep buzz alive and fun.

In this regard, he has introduced a social media challenge, requesting fans to record themselves jamming to the song and share it with him online.

Fans have excitedly accepted the challenge, doing exactly what the Dancehall King has called for. Check out some of the fans who hopped on the challenge so far and tell us who nailed it for you.