Shatta wale is aggressive, but very humble - Keche Joshua

He added that Shatta Wale can be classified as one real person who says things as they are adding that Ghanaians hate people who are real and truthful.

Speaking in an interview with Onua Fm’s Osei Felicia on Adwuma Adwuma he said that the ‘My level’ hitmaker knows how to correct you when you are wrong which sometimes includes he been hard but that is just his way of doing things.

According to him, he resonates with Shatta Wale because he believes in telling people when they are wrong without sugarcoating words because sometimes you just have to say it as it is to make people conscious of their actions.

Shatta Wale has been touted as the Ghanaian musician with the most controversies in the industry. Strangely enough, the more controversies Shatta Wale creates, the higher his fame and followership soars.

He has managed to ride on controversy and good music to be one of the forces to reckon with in the Ghanaian music industry.