RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale, Joey B and more storm Medikal's new mansion for house warming party (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Medikal and Fella Makafui have moved into a new plush mansion.

Shatta Wale, Joey B and more storm Medikal's new mansion for house warming party
Shatta Wale, Joey B and more storm Medikal's new mansion for house warming party

The young couple announced the duplex home a few days ago and have now followed it with a house warming party. In videos seen pulse.com.gh, Medikal and Fella Makafui have welcomed their friends and family into their new abode to celebrate with them.

Recommended articles

Fellow musicians like, Mr Drew, Joey B and Shatta Wale have all been spotted in Medikal's home having fun with the couple.

Medikal came out from prison on October 26th 2021 after he was remanded in Ankaful Prison for 5 days after he was arrested for displaying a gun on social media.

Four days ago, he showed off his new home that came with a customized pool in the name of Island his baby. According to the rapper, the new mansion is for his daughter. See the videos below of how the house warming party went down.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

'I have a heavy-duty backside' - Celestine Donkor reveals as she drops new photo

Celestine Donkor

'Some of the things that you do are disgusting' - COP Kofi Boakye tells celebrities

COP Kofi Boakye

More photos of Sister Derby’s new boyfriend after breakup with Medikal drop

Sister Derby and new bae

Photos: Captain Smart outdoors his 10th child in grand ceremony

Photos: Captain Smart outdoors his 10th child in lavish ceremony