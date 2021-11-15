Shatta Wale, Joey B and more storm Medikal's new mansion for house warming party (WATCH)

Fellow musicians like, Mr Drew, Joey B and Shatta Wale have all been spotted in Medikal's home having fun with the couple.

Medikal came out from prison on October 26th 2021 after he was remanded in Ankaful Prison for 5 days after he was arrested for displaying a gun on social media.

Four days ago, he showed off his new home that came with a customized pool in the name of Island his baby. According to the rapper, the new mansion is for his daughter. See the videos below of how the house warming party went down.