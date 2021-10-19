Nana Dope via snapchat posts alleged that unknown gunmen shot Shatta Wale today and he has rushed to an emergency ward for treatment.
Shatta Wale missing as Ghana Police can't find him after his PA alleged he’s been shot
Shatta Wale and his Personal Assistant, Nana Dope, have gone missing after claiming that the dancehall act has been shot.
In one of his viral posts, he thanked Ghana Police for showing up but Ghana Police has officially denied knowing anything about the alleged shooting. In a statement released this evening, Ghana Police says Shatta Wale can't be found after a team searched for him at hospitals and his home.
"The attention of the Police has been drawn to the widely circulated news on the alleged gunshot-attack on one Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale. On hearing the news, the police have launched an investigation into the matter including making contacts with some of his close friends and family members and all of them claim not to have knowledge of his whereabouts or the alleged incident," the statement said.
It continued that "a team has visited the house of Shatta Wale and he cannot be found there. Over the last few hours, the Police have searched and continue to look for Shatta Wale at hospitals in Accra".
"Whilst we continue our investigations, the Police is appealing to the public to provide any information concerning the whereabouts of Shatta Wale to the numbers 18555, 191 and 0302773906," the statement concluded.
