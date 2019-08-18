The show had started on Saturday night at the Bukom Square and featured several other music greats including Tinny, Jupitar, Fameye, Article Wan, Wendy Shay and several others were at the free concert.

After a number of performances, Shatta Wale took to the stage and treated fans to most of his songs.

He mounted the stage a few minutes past 3:00am and had to be persuaded to end the show to allow fans go back home.

The concert was dubbed ‘Father and Son’ or Wale and Ale to commemorate the relationship between Tinny (the father) and Shatta Wale (the son).

This is the fourth edition in row. The first three editions 2016, 2017 and 2018, were exclusively organised by Halifax Entertainment under the name ‘Gamashi Homowo Bash’ but this year’s edition dubbed, ‘Loud In Bukom’, is being co-organised by Loud Mix GH.