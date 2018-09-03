Shatta Wale picks up Shatta Michy after church to feel his new car; tells her he loves her

news

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy are still a thing according to a Snapchat video posted by the later.

The ‘Gringo’ hitmaker and his Baby Mama were reported to have broken up. Later happenings proved that the two were no longer living together.

In the Snapchat video, Michy asked Shatta Wale whom she called ‘honourable’ why he picked her up after church.

Shatta Wale replied Michy that he misses his ‘babes’ and wanted her to have a feel of his new car which he referred to as ‘whip’.

READ MORE: My songs in ‘Beasts of No Nation’ earned me $15,000 – Shatta Wale

Morning honourable – Shatta Michy

Morning babes, how are you? – Shatta Wale

I’m fine. How was church? – Shatta Michy

Church was good though – Shatta Wale

So, why did you come get me this morning? – Shatta Michy

Well I miss my babes and I just wanted you to feel this new whip – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale then went all romantic telling Shatta Michy he loved her dress and that she was beautiful. The musician then said ‘I love you ok’ to which Shatta Michy replied ‘Daddy Yo Yo Yo Yo’.

The video ended with the two going home to see their son, Majesty, having messed up a section of their wall with lipstick. Majesty denied having done the act with his father Wale threatening to beat him.