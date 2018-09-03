Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Wale picks up Shatta Michy to feel his new car


I Miss You Shatta Wale picks up Shatta Michy after church to feel his new car; tells her he loves her

Shatta Wale confessed he misses Shatta Michy so he picked her up after church to spend some time with her. Their son, Majesty was involved too.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Shatta Wale picks up Shatta Michy after church to feel his new car; tells her he loves her play

Shatta Wale picks up Shatta Michy after church to feel his new car; tells her he loves her

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy are still a thing according to a Snapchat video posted by the later.

The ‘Gringo’ hitmaker and his Baby Mama were reported to have broken up. Later happenings proved that the two were no longer living together.

In the Snapchat video, Michy asked Shatta Wale whom she called ‘honourable’ why he picked her up after church.

Shatta Wale replied Michy that he misses his ‘babes’ and wanted her to have a feel of his new car which he referred to as ‘whip’.

READ MORE: My songs in ‘Beasts of No Nation’ earned me $15,000 – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and Michy play

Shatta Wale and Michy

 

Morning honourable – Shatta Michy

Morning babes, how are you? – Shatta Wale

I’m fine. How was church? – Shatta Michy

Church was good though – Shatta Wale

So, why did you come get me this morning? – Shatta Michy

Well I miss my babes and I just wanted you to feel this new whip – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale then went all romantic telling Shatta Michy he loved her dress and that she was beautiful. The musician then said ‘I love you ok’ to which Shatta Michy replied ‘Daddy Yo Yo Yo Yo’.

Shatta Michy Hanging Out With #emo#4oCY##Everyone#emo#4oCZ##s Boo#emo#4oCZ## Only To Get Home To Meet Wahala [Watch] #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## Looks like the Shattas have moved on so well from being engaged to just dating and co-parenting. Wale & Michy reportedly broke up but they haven#emo#4oCZ##t been able to stay away from each for long. Michy who now addresses the Dancehall Champion as #emo#4oCc##Everyone#emo#4oCZ##s Boo#emo#4oCd## after his leaked head-tape, shared snaps of the two of them hanging out today. It was all cool and fun until they got home to meet wahala. Their son, Majesty, who was apparently Wendy Shay#emo#4oCZ##s MUA for the singer#emo#4oCZ##s look at the just ended Glitz Africa Awards, was still at work. He started painting the whole house with lipstick [Press Play] ____________________________________________________ #FameBugs #Ghana #ShattaWale #ShattaMichy #SM4Lyf #Snapchat #Ghanaian #Celebrities #Gossip #Enews #FameBugs

A post shared by FameBugs (@famebugs) on

 

The video ended with the two going home to see their son, Majesty, having messed up a section of their wall with lipstick. Majesty denied having done the act with his father Wale threatening to beat him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Joey B: ‘Underground’ artistes are my competition – Rapper Joey B ‘Underground’ artistes are my competition – Rapper
Anita Afriyie: Ghanaian gospel musician now a nurse in the U.S Anita Afriyie Ghanaian gospel musician now a nurse in the U.S
Issues: I’m a Celebrity and not a Slay Queen – Efia Odo Issues I’m a Celebrity and not a Slay Queen – Efia Odo
Singer: I have never smoked in my life – Captain Planet Singer I have never smoked in my life – Captain Planet
Photos: Shatta Wale buys new 4billion cedi Toyota Land Cruiser V8 Photos Shatta Wale buys new 4billion cedi Toyota Land Cruiser V8
Singer: Listen to your wives and girlfriends – Captain Planet tells guys Singer Listen to your wives and girlfriends – Captain Planet tells guys

Recommended Videos

Glitz Style Awards: Did Chantelle Asante just wear her engagement dress to an event? Glitz Style Awards Did Chantelle Asante just wear her engagement dress to an event?
Celebrity News: I have never smoked in my life – Captain Planet Celebrity News I have never smoked in my life – Captain Planet
Nadia Buari: People are envious of relationships that don’t even exists Nadia Buari People are envious of relationships that don’t even exists



Top Articles

1 Photos Shatta Wale buys new 4billion cedi Toyota Land Cruiser V8bullet
2 Dance Hall King Shatta Wale just sent the perfect motivational message...bullet
3 John Dumelo Actor dated and left my sister - James Gardiner revealsbullet
4 Anita Afriyie Ghanaian gospel musician now a nurse in the U.Sbullet
5 Issues I’m a Celebrity and not a Slay Queen – Efia Odobullet
6 Brotherhood Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah shares Illuminati...bullet
7 I Miss You Shatta Wale picks up Shatta Michy after church to...bullet
8 Singer I have never smoked in my life – Captain Planetbullet
9 Rapper Criss Waddle reveals why he has not appeared on...bullet
10 Red Carpet Celebrities we want to see slay at the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James Gardiner revealsbullet
2 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
3 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
4 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delaybullet
5 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in...bullet
6 Hated For Looks I was slapped because of my looks - Sumsum revealsbullet
7 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s...bullet
8 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet
9 Video Sarkodie and mum displaying their dancing skillsbullet
10 Video I am single and co-parenting with Shatta Wale -...bullet

Celebrities

People are envious of relationships that don’t even exists- Nadia Buari
Actress People are envious of relationships that don’t even exists- Nadia Buari
Video K.K Fosu performs ‘Afunumu Ba’ in Obinim’s church
Moesha Boduong
Can't Think Far If you don’t like me why follow me? – Moesha asks critics
The late Mc Jordan Amartey
Mc Jordan Amartey Veteran actor to be laid to rest on September 8