Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

My songs in ‘Beasts of No Nation’ earned me $15,000 – Shatta Wale


Big Bugs My songs in ‘Beasts of No Nation’ earned me $15,000 – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale said producers of the movie contacted him to make the payment after some of his songs were sang by characters in the film.

  • Published:
play

Dancehall sensation Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, has disclosed that he was compensated with a sum of $15,000 for his songs used in the movie “Beasts of No Nation”.

According to him, producers of the movie contacted him to make the payment after some of his songs were sang by characters in the film.

READ ALSO: Lifestyle: This Ghanaian actor who starred in the Hollywood blockbuster 'Beasts of No Nation' now begs on the streets of Accra

“Beasts of No Nation” became one of the most talked about movies across the continent following its release in 2015.

The war drama film featured star names like Idris Elba, as well as a Ghanaian cast including Ama K. Abebrese, David Dontoh and Abraham Attah.

Speaking on Zylofon FM’s Showbiz Agenda, Shatta Wale said he initially rejected the royalties from the movie producers because the $500 they offered was disrespectful.

Shatta Wale play

Shatta Wale

 

The “Gringo’ hit maker added that they later returned with an improved offer of $15, 000 which he accepted.

“They proposed an amount of between $200 and $500 for each of us. But I declined, because I felt the amount they were paying did not measure up to our status. I felt they were taking us for granted, so i did not accept the amount they proposed,”  he said.

READ ALSO: Beasts of No Nation: Strika ran away from school, he is not a beggar- manager

"From a reliable source my other colleagues ended up taking a mere $500 and I believe that was disrespectful. Hence, after a period they (directors) called me and handed me an amount of $15,000. And this is how much I believe, we deserved and should have bargained for.”

The movie “Beasts of No Nation”  was co-produced and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Branding: Sarkodie’s Wikipedia page may be deleted Branding Sarkodie’s Wikipedia page may be deleted
Bobi Wine: 'Tortured' Ugandan musician freed Bobi Wine 'Tortured' Ugandan musician freed
Mzbel: I performed my hit song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Singer Mzbel I performed my hit song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Singer
Mr&Mrs: 7 gorgeous wedding photos of Ghanaian celebrities showing love is beautiful Mr&Mrs 7 gorgeous wedding photos of Ghanaian celebrities showing love is beautiful
Obour: MUSIGA President turns evangelist Obour MUSIGA President turns evangelist
Zapp Mallet: I’ll kill Becca’s husband if he’s already married - Producer Zapp Mallet I’ll kill Becca’s husband if he’s already married - Producer

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Blood pressure may kill Akufo-Addo – Mzbel Celebrity News Blood pressure may kill Akufo-Addo – Mzbel
Celebrity News: Eddie Murphy is about to become a dad — For the 10th time Celebrity News Eddie Murphy is about to become a dad — For the 10th time
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United



Top Articles

1 Mr&Mrs 7 gorgeous wedding photos of Ghanaian celebrities showing love is...bullet
2 Zapp Mallet I’ll kill Becca’s husband if he’s already married - Producerbullet
3 Mzbel I performed my hit song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church –...bullet
4 Man Crush Monday 5 Ghanaian male celebrities that most ladies crush onbullet
5 In-need I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
6 Love Birds Princess Shyngle reveals Michael Essien is her...bullet
7 Obour MUSIGA President turns evangelistbullet
8 Branding Sarkodie’s Wikipedia page may be deletedbullet
9 Pulse List 6 female celebrities who gave us style goals...bullet
10 Mr&Mrs All you need to know about Becca's Nigerian husbandbullet

Top Videos

1 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Mzbelbullet
2 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
3 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delaybullet
4 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in Australia"bullet
5 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
6 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
7 Actress shows off bum to prove she has no tattoobullet
8 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James...bullet
9 Video Delay took me backwards in life - Afia Schwarzeneggerbullet
10 Captain Smart outlines why Bishop Obinim is probably fakebullet

Celebrities

Timaya is done making babies
Timaya Singer is done making babies
Ras Kimono
Photos Veteran reggae icon Ras Kimono laid to rest
Shirley Frimpong-Manso
End of journey Shirley Frimpong-Manso quits TV Africa
Ghana celebrities at Becca's wedding
BKB's Viewpoint If you found the viral GHAMSA post funny, bow your head in shame