The “Ayoo” hitmaker, who is known for his crazy fashion choices, showed up on social media on Friday, October 9, with some weird flex.

Shatta Wale shared new photoshoot on his Instagram page with the caption: “Time is everything , That’s what most don’t know ... Don’t rush time !!!!”

Apart from the watches, he also had lots of chains and rings on his fingers while rocking a sweatshirt.

Though the watches are look expensive, some social media users are wondering why he had to wear four at the same time.

“He put there for different time zone.. That's africa, Europe America and Asia,” Instagram user ‘yhwh_selah’ stated. One user ‘dreamike1’ who is clearly a SarkNative member stated: “Mo nka kyere no s3 on'bra na yen kyere no.”

A popular Ghanaian Instagram blog, Ghanafuodotcom, also described the photo: “This is what happens when your watch cabinet is full and you have no place to keep the rest. Can you count the number of watches on his wrists?”

The photos attracted a lot of comments from fellow stars, including Nigerian comedian Broda Shagi, Jamaican star Vybz Kartel and Ghanaian stars, Fella Makafui, Medikal, J.Derobie and Opanka.