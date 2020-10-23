Yesterday, the country's President, Muhammadu Buhari, addressed the nation but his speech has left Nigerians and observers from different countries speechless as he said nothing about the infamous Lekki shooting.

His address has left most Nigerians losing hope in the State to sustain its stability and bringing an end to the protest which is now causing destruction and looting across cities of the West African country as armed security officers are also out enforcing a curfew.

Reacting to the happenings in the country, Shatta Wale has taken to his Snapchat to pray for the oil-rich country. He wrote "Nigeria will always rise, that Nation will never fail in Jesus name" - see a screenshot of his post below.