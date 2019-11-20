The dancehall artiste earned his first Grammy’s accreditation following the nomination of Beyonce’s “Lion King; The Gift” album in the 2020’s Grammys, a body of work which Shatta Wale contributed to with his “Already” feature on the album.

The “Lion King” album has been nominated in the categories of “Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media” and “Best Vocal Pop Album” for the awards ceremony which is set to happen on January 26, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

If the album wins in any of the categories, it will also mean that Shatta Wale and all the other acts who featured on the album, will earn the accolade as well. Reacting to this, the “Gringo” singer has taken to social media to celebrate this feat.

“At long last my name has entered #GRAMMYs ,thanks to the Beehive team !!!! Patience is truly the key !!! Pah pah pah pah” he tweeted. See his tweet below and don’t forget to congratulate Shatta Wale.