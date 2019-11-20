The “god MC” hitmaker has been credited for his appearance on Nigeria’s Burna Boy’s acclaimed “African Giant” album.

Burna Boy’s 19-track album was listed in the “Best World Music Album” category alongside “Celia” by Angelique Kidjo, among others.

This means that M.anifest earns automatic credit for his contribution to the album.

This year, M.anifest and Shatta Wale were the only Ghanaian musicians who received nods for the award.

Best World Music Album:

Gece — Altin Gün

What Heat — Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

African Giant — Burna Boy

Fanm D’ayiti — Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

Celia — Angelique Kidjo