Shatta Wale returns to social media to show off new Rolls Royce (WATCH)

Shatta Wale has returned to social media with a beast.

The Ghanaian dancehall star announced a break from social media three weeks ago without stating any reason but promised to be back. Living by his words, he has returned with a brand new expensive car that he says is his latest whip.

Returning to social media, he posted videos and photos of a white Rolls Royce Cullinan with a motivational message.

"Only you can congratulate yourself Shatta Wale All you pray for is progress and they don’t see it. Move forward and don’t look back, you are blessed ..welcome back #KOAD #GOG" he wrote.

From the U.S where he has been based for over four weeks, now Shatta Wale posted series of photos and video of him driving the car that costs at least $330,000. However, Shatta Wale has not confidently said the car is for him apart from the insinuations.

Regardless, it is good to see Shatta Wale back on social media, healthy and doing his thing against false reports that he was battling health issues.

Over the weekend, the Ghanaian dancehall also won Best Virtual Entertainer of The Year at the just ended 39th IRAWMA (International Reggae and World Music Awards)

