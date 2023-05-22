Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog had sued the Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale over his claims that Bulldog has a hand in the murder of Fennec Okyere, Kwaw Kese's manager. Shatta Wale made these allegations in a Facebook post on November 2, 2022.
Shatta Wale to apologize to Bulldog publicly as both agree to settlement terms in court
Shatta Wale and Bulldog have come to an understanding to resolve the defamation lawsuit filed against the dancehall artiste by his former manager.
During one of the previous hearings of the case, an Accra High Court granted a request by lawyers for Shatta Wale to settle the case out of court.
After a month, Shatta Wale's attorneys returned to court and informed the judge that the parties had reached an initial agreement on the parameters of the settlement.
He, therefore, prayed the court for a month adjournment for the parties to draft the terms of settlement and the same file to the court for its adoption as a consent judgement.
The High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Joseph Adu Agyemang Owusu, adjourned the case after lawyers for Bulldog, corroborated the information given to the court that the parties have reached settlement terms in principle
In a report by starrnews.com, one of the terms of the settlement is to include a public apology to Bulldog.
