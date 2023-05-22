Shatta Wale to apologize to Bulldog publicly as both agree to settlement terms in court

During one of the previous hearings of the case, an Accra High Court granted a request by lawyers for Shatta Wale to settle the case out of court.

After a month, Shatta Wale's attorneys returned to court and informed the judge that the parties had reached an initial agreement on the parameters of the settlement.

He, therefore, prayed the court for a month adjournment for the parties to draft the terms of settlement and the same file to the court for its adoption as a consent judgement.

The High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Joseph Adu Agyemang Owusu, adjourned the case after lawyers for Bulldog, corroborated the information given to the court that the parties have reached settlement terms in principle