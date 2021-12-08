According to Shatta Wale, Shaxi was created from his inspiration to create employment for the youths.

"Well let me share this story with you today. Everybody that knows me knows I love the youth of Ghana and I always want to see them doing well. I want to see the boys and girls in the ghettos move from being unemployed into having gainful employment," he tweeted.

Shaxi Pulse Ghana

In the tweets seen by pulse.com.gh, he continued that "that’s how the #Shaxi dream was born. My team and I set out to create a sustainable business with a focus on providing employment for the teeming unemployed Ghanaians. That’s our drive and not profits. At the end of the day, we want to make an impact and leave our mark".