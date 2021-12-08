The 'Gringo' singer has been speaking loudly on his social media handle about the initiative behind the Shaxi idea.
From the ghetto to gainful employment for the youth, Shatta Wale shares vision for Shaxi
Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale is launching Shaxi, a ride hailing app today.
According to Shatta Wale, Shaxi was created from his inspiration to create employment for the youths.
"Well let me share this story with you today. Everybody that knows me knows I love the youth of Ghana and I always want to see them doing well. I want to see the boys and girls in the ghettos move from being unemployed into having gainful employment," he tweeted.
In the tweets seen by pulse.com.gh, he continued that "that’s how the #Shaxi dream was born. My team and I set out to create a sustainable business with a focus on providing employment for the teeming unemployed Ghanaians. That’s our drive and not profits. At the end of the day, we want to make an impact and leave our mark".
"Shaxi is for not just Shatta Wale and friends, it’s a Ghanaian project for Ghanaians, so let's all embrace it and make it happen. Thank you for your support and thank you to the entire team behind the Shaxi project, couldn’t have done this without you. #Shaxi Recreational vehicle. It’s time to ride," Shatta Wale concluded.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh