The relationship between social media star Efia Odo and controversial dancehall musician Shatta Wale turns sour.

Efia and Shatta were recently tight friends and served many friendship goals on the Internet, but it’s now clear that they are enemies.

Not long ago they unfollowed each other on social media and the last question that has been begging for an answer in the Efia Odo – Shatta Wale love story gone sour has been answered.

And now according to Efia Odo, Shatta Wale stole a business partner she introduced him to.

In a question and answer time with her fans on Twitter, February 7, 2020, monitored by GhanaWeb, when queried by one of her fans, on why she described Shatta Wale as a thief, she replied: "He stole my business partner, the one I connected him to give him the business.”

Below are the tweets from Efia Odo with fans