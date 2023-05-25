ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Shatta Wale stopped me from ending my life' - Fella Makafui on sex tape controversy

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has finally spoken about her horrifying experience with false accusations and cyberbullying.

Fella Makafui and Shatta Wale
Fella Makafui and Shatta Wale

According to her, the alleged sex tape scandal took a toll on her mental health, revealing how close she had come to giving up on life

Recommended articles

She remembered how she was on the verge of giving up because she didn't know how to deal with the pain.

In an interview with 3FM, Mrs. Frimpong bared it all as she narrated how her fame nearly ended her life.

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

In her latest interview, she told AJ Sarpong about her depression after people accused her of being in a leaked adult film. According to her, she couldn't take the insults, and the humiliation affected her mental health. Fella Makafui disclosed that it took Shatta Wale's advice and support to pull her out of those dark times.

"I broke down a couple of years ago and nearly took my life. There was this day I was having a meeting with my manager and he just called me and was like Precious I need to tell you something and he was like I know you can’t do something like this but I want you to be honest with me and I was okay what up and he said oh your tape and I am like what ? my sex tape? Where? And then it escalated quickly and I was like I can’t take it anymore.

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale saved me from that controversy. He called me to clarify that it wasn’t me in the tape and apparently, the girl had a tattoo on her back and I don’t. I would have considered ending my life if Shatta had not called me that night".

Fella Makafui rose to fame after her performance in the youth series "YOLO." She later attained celebrity status when her relationship and marriage to rapper AMG Medikal went viral.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rapper EL

'Why should I flex over $100 pay per day' - E.L opens up on delivery job in US [VIDEO]

Video: ‘I’ll kill you and kill myself’ – Funny Face threatens his baby mama

I don't mind going back to Funny Face because I'm mature now - Comedian's baby mama

King Nasir and Shugatiti

Nasir is not my type, I can’t sleep with someone who laughs during sex – Shugatiti

Fantana

I’m the biggest female dancehall artist in Ghana – Fantana boldly declares