From a flyer seen on Shatta Wale's Instagram page, the address will be virtual and streamed on musician's social media pages.

It is not clear in what capacity the Ghanaian musician will be speaking and what matters he will be touching on.

Before this, Shatta Wale travelled to the U.S where he stayed a little over a month as he has been spotted in Ghana over the weekend after his return. Whilst in the U.S Shatta Wale went off from social media but returned with a post to show off a new Rolls Royce.