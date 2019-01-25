Rev Obofour who is known for his luxury cars, mansions, parties and lifestyle, recently showed off his 3 million dollar mansion located at Trasacco.

According to reports, he outdoored his new mansion, adding a Rolls Royce Phantom to his fleet of cars.

He reportedly invited Shatta Wale, whom he admires and performs his songs at church, into his new mansion.

So far, no one knows what went on behind the doors but we assume it was for a good cause.

Check out a photo they took together during their meeting below.