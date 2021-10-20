RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale's arrest makes it to BBC world news

Shatta Wale has gone global again but this time around for the wrong reason.

BBC world news has reported the arrest of the Ghanaian dancehall act who collaborated with Beyonce on her 'Already' song. The BBC in a story headlined "Ghana star arrested over death threat claim" detailed Shatta Wale's arrest.

The story published on BBC's websites states that "One of Ghana's most popular singers, Shatta Wale, has been arrested hours after he said he was on the run over fears of his life. He had posted on Facebook that his "life is in danger".

"The police accuse him and two others of "spreading false information" over an alleged gun attack on the reggae star. Shatta Wale is best known for his collaboration with Beyoncé on her Lion King album, which expanded his fan base across Africa and globally," the BBC added.

The report continued that "the 37-year-old dancehall singer has not commented on the allegations against him. In a Facebook post on Monday, the artist linked threats to his life to "a fake pastor" who had made a prophecy on a local radio station that he would be killed".

"The police arrested him hours after the message, which caused shockwaves in Ghana, was posted. He has been arrested to assist the police in investigations for his alleged involvement in the creation and circulation of information intended to cause fear and panic," a police statement said on Tuesday".

The story shared on BBC's 33 million Twitter following account, concluded that "the authorities warned that anyone found to be sharing false information that "capable of disturbing the peace of the country" would be prosecuted".

Some Ghanaians have since been reacting how the British Giant media house covered the story. "Shatta Wale is trending all over the world because of bad news but let's wait his GOG album will travel far like this" a Twitter user wrote and another said "Ghana super star you mean to say. He’s a strong gee and we love him."

See the posts below for what some tweeps have been saying.

