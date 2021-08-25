Showboy is serving his jail time behind bars, however, he has found a way to be using a mobile phone behind bars. Accordingly, he has been posting on social media to engage with his fans.

Showboy in jail Pulse Ghana

In a new post shared today, Showboy, whose real name is Sam Safo, has informed his followers that he is marking his birthday and he is sadly marking it with bread and groundnut paste.

"Today is my birthday, this is what I am eating for my birthday, bread and groundnut paste. It's not easy, those of you who have the freedom, look after yourselves well because if I shouldn't have been in jail, I would have been thinking about fried or Jollof by now," he said.

"It's not bad food but it's disgusting, the prison life is not easy," he continued. In the video below, he showed the prison ward whilst saying that "this is where I sleep".

In related news, Showboy called out Criss Waddle for alleged being behind the reason why he is in jail. In a post shared to his Instagram page, he blamed the Tema based rapper for setting him up with the whole incident that has sent him to jail.

"5yrs ago Criss Waddle sent junior us to my house (apartment) ... they set me up..my life hasnt been the same since then. July 3,2016 . I never forget this day. U can read the statement and see the lies they told police, came to court and denied everything and said they scared of me," Showboy said.

Sharing a document form the court, he added that "told court am a Gunsta .. prosecutor told me I got a Huge Ego and said I call the shot .. I was profiled .. if not Criss Waddle sending Junior to me to come pay me money he Criss Waddle owed ..all this never was going to happen .. Junior us was never my friend. That was Criss Waddle friend that hated on me out of jealousy .. I was set up by Criss Waddle and his friends. .thats the facts ... still ain't got no visit from Criss Waddle till today. .. haven't seen him in 5yrs ".

Criss Waddkle and Showboy Pulse Ghana

According to Showboy in his lengthy post, he is depressed. "Being doing time for almost 2 and half years now ... still depressed ..still suffering mentally ... I am not innocent ,I was attacked first and I defended myself by stabbing. .I dont have control off ma adrenaline ..I did whatever to survive at the moment.

"THEY SET ME UP ..TOOK MY FREEDOM FROM ME .... U ASK WHY AM MENTALLY UNSTABLE..THIS IS .. I DONT HAVE NO FRIEND ,NOBODY TO TRUST ... JUST FAKE LOVE ALL AROUND ME," he captioned the post below.