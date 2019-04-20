Nana Yaw Opoku, a Ghanaian based in the United States, was reportedly been shot dead on Friday, April 19, 2019,.

Known in the showbiz circles as Junior US, the businessman and musician was fatally shot in his home in the States – a few hours after showing off a stack of cash on his SnapChat story.

Other sources say, he was targeted by the armed robbers moments after he flaunted several bundles of dollars on his Snapchat and Instagram story.

However, after hearing the news, Shatta Wale has paid a glowing tribute to his friend.