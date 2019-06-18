The controversial songstress believes allowing the ‘side chicks’ and girlfriends of Black Stars players in camp will boost their morale during the tournament.

The “16 years” hit maker made the call while speaking on ‘Ladies Time’ on Accra-based Asempa FM.

She was, however, quick to add that married players should not be allowed to send their wives to camp.

According to her, wives of the players may easily get jealous, adding that they are better off staying behind and supporting the players with prayers.

“Those [players] who are not married yet should be allowed to be in the camp with their girlfriends. Those that are already married should let their wives stay at home because girlfriends give more morale,” Mzbel said.

“When the wives are allowed to be with them, there may be instances where jealousy will set in when they see their husbands [players] mingling with other ladies. Their wives might fight with them if they see them talking or looking at other ladies.

“The wives shouldn’t be allowed to go, they should be left behind to keep the house,” she added.

The Black Stars are on a mission to end a 37-year trophy drought, having last won the AFCON in 1982.

Ghana has been paired in Group F, which also contained defending champions Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau and Benin.