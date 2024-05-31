Simon Cowell tips Afronita and Abigail to win this year's BGT (WATCH)

The girls, knowing their power at this point, transitioned into the 'Run The World' phase with their dance routine, channelling their inner Beyonce by dancing to her monster hit track.

Afronita and Abigail did not forget their roots as they walked in the glory of Africa by choosing other African classics for their choreography.

The high tempo 'Gweta' jam by Toofan from Togo became a prelude to Sigala, Fuse ODG and Sean Paul's 'Feels Like Home' collaboration, enforcing an intercontinental unity and dominance as Afronita and Abigail kept their heads up to keep the audience entertained.

Their performance ended with a standing ovation from all the judges and loud cheers from the crowd.

"Sometimes there aren't enough words to articulate how you make us feel because the audience says it for us. So much flavour, so much personality, so much joy you just brought to Britain's Got Talent got the stage, I will love to see you in the final," judge Alesha Dixon said.

Amanda Holden, who is also judge of the reality show added that "I love it when I can not hear what I am saying because as Alesha said they [audience] said it all. Absolutely unbelievable and even better than your first audition and thank you for these gorgeous fans."

Commenting on their performance amidst the cheers, popular British-Italian TV personality and choreographer, Bruno Tonioli, said: "Oh my darling, looking at you makes me happy ... your individual style of dancing is so unique, it's so beautiful, your music quality is out of this world, your personality really shines illuminates all the building, love you."

"What is happening behind me is more than what I say, when you got it, you got it, you got it. I thought last night I got a feeling I know who is going to win the show this year and I have just changed my mind," Simon Cowell said in the video below.

