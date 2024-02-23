Sing-a-thon: A look at the last 6 GWR holders for longest singing marathon

Let's take a closer look at the last six Guinness World Records holders for the Longest Marathon Singing by an Individual:

1.Sunil Waghmare:

In 2019, Sunil Waghmare etched his name into the annals of music history with a mesmerizing performance that lasted an astonishing 105 hours and 12 minutes. His captivating vocals resonated for days, earning him widespread acclaim and recognition.

2.Navin Joshi

Before Waghmare's feat, Navin Joshi stunned audiences with a marathon singing session lasting 76 hours and 10 minutes. Joshi's dedication to his craft and his ability to sustain his voice over such a prolonged period left an indelible mark on the music world.

3.Vijay Prakash

Prior to Joshi, Vijay Prakash wowed listeners with a marathon singing effort lasting 54 hours. His melodic voice and unwavering determination showcased the true essence of musical passion and dedication.

4.Jayasimha Ravirala

Jayasimha Ravirala made headlines with his marathon singing session, lasting an impressive 40 hours. His performance captivated audiences and earned him well-deserved recognition from Guinness World Records.

5.Vilesh Shah

Another Indian talent, Vilesh Shah, secured his place in the Guinness World Records with a marathon singing session lasting 37 hours. Shah's passion for music and his ability to push the boundaries of vocal endurance were truly commendable.

6.Kushagra Thakur

Rounding off the list is Kushagra Thakur, a young singing prodigy whose marathon singing session lasted 32 hours and 15 minutes. Thakur's exceptional talent and dedication to his craft set him apart as a rising star in the music industry.

These individuals have not only showcased their remarkable singing talents but have also demonstrated unparalleled endurance and determination to achieve their goals. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring singers worldwide, highlighting the power of music to transcend boundaries and captivate audiences.